Canon Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canon in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:CAJ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. 2,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,010. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. Canon has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Canon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Canon during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 482.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.