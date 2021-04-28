Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Rating Lowered to C- at TheStreet

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPHC opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.51. Canterbury Park has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

