Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $589,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.65. 15,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.09 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

