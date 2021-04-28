Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWW traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.47. 73,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,976. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

