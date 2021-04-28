Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. 49,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.