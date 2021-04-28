Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Earnings History for Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

