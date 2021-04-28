Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.24

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.24 and last traded at $139.24, with a volume of 4520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

