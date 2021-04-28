Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend by 59.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Product Partners has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

CPLP stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPLP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Dividend History for Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit