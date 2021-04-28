Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.
Capital Product Partners stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $232.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.
Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.