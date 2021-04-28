Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $232.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

