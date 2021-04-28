Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at TD Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CSFFF. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,530. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.00 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

