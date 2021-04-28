CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 129,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

