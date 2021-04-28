Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $292.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carvana’s vertically integrated, online platform for buying and selling cars provides a seamless customer experience and vast vehicle selection. Its patented vehicle vending machines also offer a unique experience. There is an accelerated shift to online used-car sales with consumers’ increasing comfort in purchasing big ticket items online amid coronavirus woes. Carvana is witnessing impressive top-line growth on the back of the red-hot used car market and rising adoption of online shopping. However, the company has not yet turned a profit amid rising capital and selling, general & distribution (SG&A) expenses. Carvana’s rising debt levels also play a spoilsport. Stiff competition in the used-car market may pose a threat to Carvana’s long-term prospects. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.77.

Shares of CVNA opened at $294.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -107.97 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.56. Carvana has a 1-year low of $71.56 and a 1-year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total transaction of $4,121,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $306,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 851,576 shares of company stock valued at $235,380,658. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Carvana by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after buying an additional 407,264 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

