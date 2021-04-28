Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $919,008.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,968,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,487,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $604,687.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,498,950.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

