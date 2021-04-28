Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.63.

Public Storage stock opened at $275.06 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $172.11 and a one year high of $278.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.18 and its 200 day moving average is $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

