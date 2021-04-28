Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $501.75 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $215.52 and a one year high of $518.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

