Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 million, a P/E ratio of -45.40, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.