Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 625 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of CHRW opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.59. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

