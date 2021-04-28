Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.55 and its 200-day moving average is $181.49. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

