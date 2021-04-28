Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.