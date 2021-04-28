Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 685 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for about 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Infosys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

