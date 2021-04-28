Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.67.

CTLT stock opened at $112.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

