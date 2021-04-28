Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

CATY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

