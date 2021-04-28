Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Nathan McMahon Acquires 375,002 Shares

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) insider Nathan McMahon acquired 375,002 shares of Cazaly Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$17,250.09 ($12,321.49).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 33.61 and a quick ratio of 33.61.
About Cazaly Resources
