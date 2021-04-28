Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Nathan McMahon Acquires 375,002 Shares

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) insider Nathan McMahon acquired 375,002 shares of Cazaly Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$17,250.09 ($12,321.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 33.61 and a quick ratio of 33.61.

About Cazaly Resources

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, graphite, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Kaoko Kobalt, Kurabuka Creek, McKenzie Springs, Halls Creek Copper, brown well, Panton, and Hamersley Iron ore projects.

