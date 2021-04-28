CBDAO (BREE) Achieves Market Cap of $102,675.70

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, CBDAO has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. CBDAO has a total market cap of $102,675.70 and approximately $90,619.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CBDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00066340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.14 or 0.00849798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00066025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,494.04 or 0.08192928 BTC.

About CBDAO

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.