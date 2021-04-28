CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,792,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,786 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

