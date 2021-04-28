CD Projekt’s (OTGLY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OTGLY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CD Projekt from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CD Projekt from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. 116,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

