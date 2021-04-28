CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Cut by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in CDW by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,951,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $183.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.21 and its 200-day moving average is $145.13. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.