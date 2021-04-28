Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPAC traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. 9,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $548.49 million, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

