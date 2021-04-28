CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CEMEX by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 549,858 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,584,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in CEMEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,508,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,418,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,907,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.