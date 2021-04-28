CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.06.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CEMEX by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 549,858 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,584,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in CEMEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,508,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
