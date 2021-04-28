CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Up 5%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. 70,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,557,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIG. HSBC raised their price objective on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

