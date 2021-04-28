Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,129,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,835. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $72.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

