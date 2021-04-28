Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Up 7.9%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 81,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,526,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

