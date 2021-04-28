Centerpoint Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.9% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 35,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 28,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bank OZK grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 9,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $335.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.13, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

