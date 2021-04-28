CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3,099.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of -312.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.