CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $11.96 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,729,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,400.05.

GOOG opened at $2,307.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,232.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2,341.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,161.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1,902.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

