CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $19.36 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

INTC stock opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

