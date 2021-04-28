CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Tao Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,254.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $704.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,415.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $683.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $651.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total transaction of $8,175,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at $49,021,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,153 shares of company stock worth $62,230,749 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

