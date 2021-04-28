CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 421 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2,155.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Generac by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Generac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $331.75 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

