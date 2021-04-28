Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $331.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.25 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

