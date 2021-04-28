Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.650-4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Shares of GTLS opened at $159.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $166.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.33.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.