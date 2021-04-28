Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by 49.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

