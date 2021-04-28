Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.36 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 116.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 89,954 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $23,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 57.1% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 103.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF stock opened at $142.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $145.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.