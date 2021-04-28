Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $35.54 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 589,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,475 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $35,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after buying an additional 236,632 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.