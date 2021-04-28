Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,704 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $28,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.4% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $185.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $188.45.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

