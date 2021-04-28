China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CMAKY stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. China Minsheng Banking has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Others segments.

