China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CMAKY stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. China Minsheng Banking has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Others segments.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit