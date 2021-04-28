China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Down 93.6% in April

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the March 31st total of 304,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CSUAY stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 42,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.32. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter.

Separately, DBS Vickers downgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit