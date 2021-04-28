China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Down 93.6% in April

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the March 31st total of 304,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CSUAY stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 42,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.32. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter.

Separately, DBS Vickers downgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

