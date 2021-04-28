ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227 million-$227 million.

NASDAQ IMOS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,234. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

