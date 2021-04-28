ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227 million-$227 million.

NASDAQ IMOS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,234. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit