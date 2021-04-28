Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securiti upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

CMG opened at $1,468.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,469.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,398.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

