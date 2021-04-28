Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Scott E. Oaksmith Sells 5,548 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $623,983.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,371.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $114.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,993,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

