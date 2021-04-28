Chubb (NYSE:CB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CB traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.06. 2,273,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,650. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.28.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

